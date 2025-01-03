LTA urges road users to prioritize safety

The Land Transport Authority is urging all road users to exercise vigilance and responsibility at all times.

This follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old student from Sabeto, Nadi, who was thrown from a moving vehicle.

Preliminary reports from the Fiji Police Force indicate that the student was traveling with other youths along Natadola and was seated in the back tray of a carrier.

It is alleged that the vehicle hit potholes, causing the student to be thrown from the vehicle.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa stated that this tragic loss of life was preventable and underscored the need for adherence to road safety principles.

Rokosawa emphasized that when driving on roads with potholes or uneven surfaces, drivers should reduce speed and exercise caution to minimize risks.

He urged drivers to prioritize the safety of passengers in their decision-making.

He added that speeding remains one of the leading causes of accidents and fatalities on the roads.