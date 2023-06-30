LTA reviews vehicle inspection process

The Land Transport Authority is reviewing and strengthening the vehicle inspection process for buses.

Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says this is in light of the recent School Bus accident in Lautoka and the other bus related incidents this month.

Rokosawa says apart from the Annual Certificate of Fitness for buses, the LTA also conducts quality assurance maintenance system checks for Bus Operators around the country.

However, he adds that to supplement the above measures that LTA has in place, some of the additional actions and measures will be strengthened.

Rokosawa says the additional measures include quarterly fleet spot checks for buses, which will assist both the LTA and the Bus Operator in identifying and rectifying defects on buses, including conducting checks on bus emissions as well.

He adds that they will also conduct combined operations with the Fiji Police Force to share resources and work together to address the current spike in fatalities by targeting driver behavior, road safety, and illegal operations.

The Acting Chief Executive says they will also conduct school and community visits.

He adds that the LTA is working actively with all key stakeholders to address any safety risks and maintain the highest standards of transportation safety.