LTA issues 1,187 TIN illegal vehicle operations

[Source: LTA]

The Land Transport Authority has issued 1,187 Traffic Infringement Notices to individuals caught operating vehicles illegally.

The violations were recorded between April 19, 2022, and March 11 this year, as part of LTA’s ongoing enforcement campaign targeting non-compliant operators.

The authority is reminding the public that under Sections 53(5) and 62 of the LTA Act, it is an offense to operate a motor vehicle in breach of license conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, the LTA reaffirmed its commitment to upholding road safety laws and curbing unlawful transport activities across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.