LTA flags water throwing, speeding dangers

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is warning that unsafe road behaviour during New Year celebrations is putting lives at risk, as traffic volumes increase nationwide.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa said the festive season should be a time of joy, not preventable road deaths.

He expressed concern over risky behaviour that often occurs during New Year celebrations.

Rokosawa issued a strong warning against throwing water at moving vehicles. He said the practice distracts drivers, blocks visibility and can cause loss of control.

He said what may seem like harmless fun can lead to serious or fatal crashes.

Motorists were urged to obey speed limits and avoid dangerous overtaking. Rokosawa reminded drivers never to drink and drive.

He said speeding and drink-driving remain the main causes of serious crashes during the festive season.

He said drivers must stay alert and manage fatigue especially at night or on long trips. Rokosawa said no celebration was worth risking lives.

Passengers were reminded they also play a role in road safety. Rokosawa said seatbelts must be worn where available.

He said passengers should not encourage reckless driving and must speak up if a driver is behaving dangerously.

He also warned against excessive noise or unsafe movement inside vehicles. Rokosawa said these actions can distract drivers, especially in busy festive traffic.

Pedestrians are urged to remain vigilant at all times. Rokosawa said celebrations near roads increase risk.

He advised pedestrians to use designated crossings, stay visible at night and avoid alcohol when walking near traffic.

Parents and guardians were reminded to supervise children closely.

Rokosawa said children must be guided on safe behaviour near roads. He stressed that roads are not places for play.

He added that Public Service Vehicle drivers are expected to operate with care and professionalism at all times.

Rokosawa called on all road users to show patience and courtesy. He said congestion was common during the festive season, but aggressive driving increases crash risks.

The LTA and Fiji Police Force will continue joint enforcement operations.

These include roadside checks, vehicle inspections, licence verification, increased patrols and speed monitoring in high-risk areas.

