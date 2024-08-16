LTA enforces wheel tax amnesty

[Source: LTA/ Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority has announced a wheel tax amnesty for thousands of motor vehicles that were grounded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in line with the Government’s 2024-2025 National Budget announcement.

This initiative, governed by Legal Notice No. 73 of the Land Transport (Fees & Penalties) (Amendment) Regulations 2024, commenced on August 1st and will run until July 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the amnesty provides a significant relief to owners, allowing them to bring their vehicles back on the road without the burden of wheel tax arrears.

Rokosawa says the waiver will be assessed based on certain criteria.

To benefit from the initiative, Rokosawa says vehicle owners must ensure that all outstanding fines are paid in addition to renewing their Motor Vehicle Accident Levy and paying for an application for vehicle inspection.

He adds the vehicles must be inspected at an LTA inspection centre or authorized agency to ensure that it meets the necessary standards before being allowed back on the roads.