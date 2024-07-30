LTA acquires portable vehicle weighing systems

[Source: Supplied]

The Land Transport Authority has strengthened its capabilities to monitor and curb overloading on Fiji’s roads.

This as LTA has acquired six sets of Portable Motor Vehicle Weighing Systems from Vantex Solutions.

The development is the result of a tender awarded to Vantex Solutions, formalised through a joint signing in December last year.

[Source: Supplied]

LTA Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says overloading accelerates and prematurely wears down our road infrastructure.

Rokosawa says it not only damages the roads but also poses serious safety risks.

He says the portable systems, once supplied, will be strategically distributed to LTA enforcement teams across the country.

The portable systems will allow for on-the-spot vehicle weighing, which is crucial for identifying and addressing overloading issues promptly.