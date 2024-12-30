LPG prices to increase from January 1st

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas will increase from January 1st.

A 4.5 kg cylinder will cost $15.53, an increase of 18 cents from $15.35, while a 12 kg cylinder will retail at $41.42, an increase of 50 cents.

The price of bulk gas will increase by four cents, costing $3.20, while autogas will retail at $2.25 per litre, an increase of three cents.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission used straight average price methodology to determine the LPG price for January.

It says the major reasons for an increase in LPG prices based on November 2024 imports for the Fijian economy are due an increase in Butane Contract Price when compared to the last review, and the average international freight decreased when compared to the last review.

The other reason it says is that the exchange rate strengthened against the USD dollar when compared to the last review.

Meanwhile, there are slight increases in some fuel prices as well.

Diesel will retail at $2.31 per litre from January 1st, an increase of four cents, while one litre of kerosene will cost $2.31, an increase of four cents as well.

There are no changes in the prices of motor spirit and premix, which will sell at $2.67 per litre and $2.51 per litre, respectively.

The FCCC says its independent analysis revealed that price of motor spirit and premix will not change due to a favourable movement in the international refined prices that is the cost price of refined motor spirit decreased when compared to last month’s review.

The FCCC also says that a favourable movement was noted in the international freight rate marker for motor spirit that is international freight rate marker decreased when compared to last month’s review.

The other factor that was taken into consideration is that the US dollar strengthened against the Fijian dollar for motor spirit and premix.