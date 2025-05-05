Lomaloma Jetty to boost Vanuabalavu connectivity

[Source: Supplied]

The Lomaloma Jetty on Vanuabalavu Island, a vital maritime link, officially reopened yesterday.

Closed since 2021 due to seawater damage, the revitalised jetty will boost the local economy by improving the flow of goods and services and strengthening the island’s connectivity.

The jetty has long served over 780 Vanuabalavu residents, providing essential access for passengers and cargo.

Its reopening enables reliable maritime services, including monthly franchise vessels, private trips, and government shipping.

Lau Provincial Administrator Iokobo Waqanidrola said the reopening addresses the urgent need for better infrastructure for Vanuabalavu.

Waqanidrola added they are working to narrow the infrastructure gap between urban and island communities and are grateful for the jetty’s reopening, which will significantly boost tourism with an improved port of entry.

