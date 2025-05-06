Loloma Closet to cater to mothers in need

The Loloma Closet initiative pack

A new initiative called the “Loloma Closet” has been launched at Labasa Hospital to support new mothers facing financial difficulties and lacking family support.

The project was officially introduced during the International Day of the Midwife celebration, where more than 30 midwives from the Macuata Midwifery Society were also honored for their dedication and service to mothers and babies across the Northern Division.

Director of the Sangam School of Nursing, Eleni Kata, says the idea came from doctors and midwives who had witnessed the growing struggles many women face during childbirth.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Loloma Closet is a cupboard filled with goodies for the mother and her newborn child those that have or are facing financial difficulties or other difficulties coming here, and as first responders, we are obligated to meet the needs of these mothers.”

The Loloma Closet includes baby wipes, powder, lotion, diapers, and basic toiletries, all aimed at helping mothers who may not have access to these essentials.

Kata emphasizes that while Fiji may not be experiencing the same humanitarian crisis as some developing countries, many women still face financial hardship, domestic violence, gender-based violence, and other social challenges.

The long-term goal is to ensure the sustainability of the Loloma Closet through ongoing partnerships, community support, and donations, making sure that assistance remains available for the mothers who need it most.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.