Local market sellers fight to survive

Low business performance has become a growing concern for vendors in both the Nadi and Lautoka markets.

Higher supply prices and low customer turnout are cutting into vendors’ profits, leaving them to take home only a fraction of what they once earned.

Nadi Market vendor Ajay Prasad says he is losing between $50 and $100 weekly due to unsold produce spoiling before it reaches customers.

“Last year was very good for business, but this year is not very good. I think the high cost of living is causing sales to go down.”

Veena Ramendra of the Nadi Handicraft Market shared similar sentiments, highlighting that tourist arrivals to the market have drastically declined this year with tour companies often taking visitors to larger stores instead.

Highlighting the ongoing challenges in boosting tourist traffic, Ramendra states efforts to encourage tour companies to bring tourists to the handicraft market have also proven challenging.

“Compared to a couple of years back, this year we had very few tourists coming around. We really had to work harder, put in more effort to make sales and convince customers to buy from us.”

The situation at the Lautoka Market is no different, where even the festive season failed to boost sales.

Lautoka Market vendor Mozmin Bibi highlighted that while unfavourable weather conditions affected sales last year, business was much stronger during the festive season in previous years. However, she points out that this year has not been as good.

Other vendors at the Lautoka Market shared similar sentiments, saying business performance this year has been weak, pointing to the rising cost of living as a possible contributing factor.

However, despite the challenging economic climate, vendors say they remain resilient, determined to adapt and continue supporting their families through the tough times.

