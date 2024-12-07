Local government introduces new capital project policy

The Ministry of local government has introduced a new project management policy and established detailed templates with specific milestones and timelines to enhance the monitoring of capital projects.

This was highlighted by the minister for local government Maciu Nalumisa in parliament this week.

Nalumisa says this initiative is aimed at improving the oversight and delivery of capital projects across the municipalities, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards.

He says that the new policy will provide a clear framework for municipal councils to manage their projects effectively and track progress more transparently.

“The Ministry also has a project team that regularly undertakes such visits. However, there’s a need to build on this project team with the skills that are required to monitor the implementation of capital projects and proper utilization of public funds”

Nalumisa says that his Ministry has reviewed some of the policies and SOPs that are in place and they will continue to review them to ensure that the right features are there in the policy to address issues highlighted by the Office of the Auditor General.

He added that with the new policy in place they will ensure all the municipal councils conduct a mandatory annual board of survey which has been neglected for many years.