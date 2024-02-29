Local businesses bringing in foreign workers

[File Photo]

With the high number of skilled workers leaving our shores, the employers in Fiji are bringing in overseas workers to counter the shortage.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh.

Singh says that they are aware that businesses in Fiji are bringing in workers from overseas and they have also noted concerns of ill-treatment and unfair conditions in the past.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister states that Fijian Labor laws apply to every worker employed in Fiji regardless.

“Yes we have employers importing workers, migrant workers from certain countries and as far as the protection of these workers is concerned the Fijian Labor laws apply equally to all workers where they are migrant workers or local workers.”

Singh adds his Ministry has warned employers that any breaches of employment conditions will be subjected to the law.

“We have had in the past complaints in the past received from migrant workers and we have inspected workplaces and we have addressed the concerns of these workers they were occasion where complaints of passports being kept by employers which actually is there were allegations of course which is illegal and other minimum standards not observed.”

The Ministry of Sugar Industry has also recently brought workers from overseas.