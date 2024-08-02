Local action needed for building resilient communities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, says that local action is key to resilience building.

While opening the workshop on Building Resilient Communities: Integrating Adaptation Strategies into Local Planning in Fiji, Michael states that the workshop aims to enhance local capacity and collaboration for effective climate change adaptation.

He cited a World Bank assessment published in 2015 that estimated that without action, Fiji could face losses exceeding $1.5 billion over the next 50 years due to climate and disaster events.

Dr. Michael highlighted Part 11 of the Climate Change Act 2021, highlighting its clear intent to address these challenges.

The Permanent Secretary emphasizes the workshop’s focus aligns with the Coalition Government’s commitment to ensuring that public infrastructure and planning at all levels incorporate climate, disaster, and social risk considerations.