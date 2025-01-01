Likucokocoko joyfully welcomes her baby boy

As the country welcomed 2025 at the stroke of midnight, a new life also came into this world at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Mereseini Likucokocoko is the first mother at the CWM hospital this morning to deliver her baby boy.

She says that she was not expecting her child to be born on the first day of this year but is grateful for this miracle.

Article continues after advertisement

Likucokocoko adds that this is the second child in her family.

“I feel so happy. My family was also happy when they found out about my baby.”

Her family was not expecting to hear such good news as they were expecting the baby to arrive later this week.

The New Year’s baby at CWM was born 44 minutes after midnight and weighed about 2.85 kilograms, and she was an emergency cesarean baby.

From midnight until midday today, six babies have been born at the CWM hospital in Suva.

The New Year symbolizes fresh starts and new beginnings, and for Likucokocoko and her family, 2025 will always be a year they will remember with fondness and joy.