Legal talks on rising seas begin

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has convened a talanoa session to discuss the legal ramifications of sea-level rise.

The aim of the talanoa is to ensure that Fiji and the broader Pacific region are well-equipped with the necessary legal tools to safeguard their sovereignty and rights on the global stage.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua acknowledged the collective commitment by the stakeholders to understand the evolving international legal discourse on sea level rise and its implications for Fiji and Pacific Island states.

She says understanding the legal ramifications of sea-level rise is crucial for effective policy formulation, diplomatic engagement, and regional advocacy.

The initiative was supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Latvia and the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

