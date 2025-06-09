Lease task force revived to support sugar farmers

The Ministry of Sugar Industry is working with key government agencies and the iTaukei Land Trust Board to address land lease expiry issues affecting farmers.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says they are reactivating the Lease Renewal Task Force to provide a long-term and coordinated solution.

He says the Ministry supports farmers, but lease renewals must be based on productivity and proper land use.

He adds that only farmers who fully use their land for agriculture should keep their leases and if a grower is no longer productive or has no succession plan, the lease should be given to another capable farmer.

Singh says that Ministry and its partners are also strengthening early lease expiry notifications so farmers can start renewal processes sooner.

Singh encourages farmers to create succession plans and work with family or nearby growers to maintain production.

The Ministry, together with the Sugar Cane Growers Council, has started a share-farming program, allowing abandoned or inactive farms to be revived by matching willing farmers with available land.

