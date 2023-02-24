Leadership forum crucial for performance

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Capacity building at any forum helps the development of civil servants.

This was said by Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Service, Parmesh Chand while speaking at the 7th Senior Leadership Forum in Suva yesterday.

Chand reminded the participants to inspire confidence in members of their team to bring out the best in their performance.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Service, Parmesh Chand.

He says such forums will assist in the development of a good civil service.

Chand says Fiji’s civil service has played a crucial role in delivering services during periods of crisis, disruptions, and change.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The event was attended by senior government officials and permanent secretaries from respective government ministries.