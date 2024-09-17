Leaders unite for climate resilience at IUCN Forum

The Pacific Islands are facing an unprecedented threat from climate change, which is putting the livelihoods of their people, economies and environments at risk.

While opening the fourth International Union for Conservation of Nature & Natural Resources (IUCN) Oceania Regional Conservation Forum, Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica briefly discussed how rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather events are heightening the vulnerability of Small Island Developing States.

This, he says is prompting calls for immediate action.

Kamikamica says that climate change is not just an environmental issue but a matter of national and regional security.

Fiji, he states has been advocating for a ‘zone of peace’ in the Pacific, which extends beyond the absence of conflict to include stability and resilience against environmental threats.

The Minister says the forum’s theme, Unite for Nature: Building a Resilient Oceania for Nature and People, reflects the shared commitment of Pacific countries to work together in addressing these challenges.

“The Government of Fiji seeks to strengthen our effectiveness as a region when it comes to protecting our environment, conserving our natural assets, and buffering our people and their livelihoods from the increasing burden of biodiversity and climate crisis.”

Kamikamica reiterates that national security must also prioritize the well-being and safety of its people, particularly as climate-related threats continue to worsen.

Fiji, he adds has consistently called for stronger leadership and collaboration across the region, recognizing that climate change acts as a ‘threat multiplier,’ intensifying existing issues such as food security, infrastructure vulnerability And economic instability.

Discussions this week will centre around the impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, and the urgent need for improved biodiversity financing to protect the region’s fragile ecosystems.

The forum continues to provide a space for Pacific leaders to advocate for stronger international cooperation and ensure that their concerns are heard in global climate discussions.