Leaders called to fix failing infrastructure

The Pacific’s broken infrastructure is stalling progress and leaving the region vulnerable, says Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He told the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s Pacific Regional Outreach Meeting in Nadi that the region faces worsening pressures from climate disasters, financial strain, and poor connectivity.

Prof Prasad said the deficit was not just about bridges and roads, but about lost opportunities.

He said communities cannot access proper healthcare when roads flood during rain, and education suffers without digital links to remote islands and highlands.

Prof Prasad said recurring cyclones, earthquakes, and funding shortfalls have weakened the region’s capacity to build and maintain essential infrastructure.

He states that urgent regional cooperation is needed as Pacific leaders prepare to meet in Honiara, where infrastructure will dominate the agenda.

The two-day forum brings Pacific countries and the AIIB together to forge long-term partnerships and practical solutions for shared development needs.

