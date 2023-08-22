Lead with sincerity and humility: Vasu

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Effective leadership plays a pivotal role in ensuring smooth development for our community.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu highlighted this during the opening of the Naitasiri Provincial Council Meeting at Lutu Village yesterday.

Vasu says out of the 23 chiefly positions in the province, 16 have been filled.

The Minister also acknowledged the graduation of 20 young leaders from the province, known as the Sausauvou Programme within the i-Taukei Affairs Ministry’s leadership training framework.

Vasu reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to educating and preparing young chiefs for future leadership roles.

The Minister reiterates that the government is dedicated to serving the people and the importance e of preserving and nurturing Fiji’s rich cultural heritage.