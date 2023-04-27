Lautoka residents vocal during consultation

Constructive discussions were held during the public consultations on the municipal elections at the Lautoka City Council’s Chamber yesterday.

Discussions revolved around issues that needed to be ironed out as the working committee took on board feedback and ideas from those present.

Resident Gerald Chute proposed that anybody who lives in a particular city or town needs to be part of the elections.

“If you want elections for a city or a town, every citizen of that city or town 18 years and over should be able to vote, you don’t have to own a property or be a ratepayer but be a citizen of that city or town.”

Another Lautoka resident Zion Nalele says that since the constitution states anyone who is 18 and above is allowed to vote, the municipal elections should also change the voting age.

“It would be easy, and I know there are some objections here but the easiest thing for the Government to do is to amend the municipal council elections laws to bring it from 21 to 18 to change anything other than that and to stick with 21 with the municipal elections they will have to amend the constitution.”

Denise Gibson highlighted that the ward system that is being practiced should remain as it will benefit people.

“I’d like to go back to the wards because people in the wards will be given a fair representation and in most probability the councilor representing that ward will be familiar with problems within the wards.”

The working group which consisted of key agencies that included the Fiji Elections Office also had a presentation before the discussions started.

FEO Acting Manager Legal Mesake Dawai says this process is critical for them in ensuring the municipal council election process is done well.

“Every feedback counts and don’t think that any suggestion you make is right or wrong. The panelist is here to take on board whatever recommendations you put forward.”

This consultation is the first step towards holding a democratic municipal council election in Fiji.