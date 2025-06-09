Lautoka Mill crushing season begins

[Source: The Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited/ Facebook]

The 2025 crushing season has officially begun at the Lautoka Mill.

For the first time, the ceremony was led by a Fiji Sugar Corporation staff member.

Sereima Sokidrau says she stands on behalf of the many women across FSC who give their best every day, often quietly and always tirelessly.

She adds that leadership doesn’t always wear a title and shows up in early starts, late finishes, quiet perseverance, and teamwork.

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh was also present at the opening.

Singh says the decision to have a female staff member lead the opening is part of the commitment to equity and empowerment.

This year’s theme is “A New Tradition: Honoring Our Own.”

