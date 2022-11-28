Latest road accidents claim two lives

[File Photo]

Two separate road accidents have claimed two lives over the weekend.

According to Police, the first fatal accident occurred on the eve of Friday 25th November along Princess Road near Colo-i-Suva, which claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

The victim was a passenger in a car driven by a 28-year-old man residing in Wainibuku, Nakasi.

Police state, the suspect does not have a driver’s license and was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol. It is alleged he lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road, resulting in the accident.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigations continue.

The second fatal accident was recorded yesterday afternoon near Yadua, Sigatoka where a 37-year-old man allegedly hit a 23-year-old farmer from Waibogi, Settlement.

The suspect allegedly tried to flee the scene of the accident when his vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling from the opposite direction.

The suspect was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken into custody at the Sigatoka Police Station as investigations continue.