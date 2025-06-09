Laqere Market sewer issues remain

The multi-million-dollar Laqere Market could soon need another expensive repair.

Over the weekend, $90,000 worth of renovation work was completed at the five-year-old facility, but a bigger issue remains.

Nasinu Town Council CEO Felix Magnus says major repairs are needed on the market’s sewer system because the pipes are covered by the veranda, making it hard to access when blockages occur.

“Major works will have to go into the sewer line because they’ve covered the sewer pipes with the veranda, which we cannot access, so any blockages, we will have to crawl under the veranda.”

Magnus says the plan is to install chambers every three meters and that the Council is working closely with other stakeholders to address any additional problems.

