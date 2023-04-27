Lands ministry pays royalty

[Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Lands Ministry today handed a royalty payment to the finance minister, totalling $3,673,668.25.

Lands Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo handing the cheque to Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, says, however, Fiji is a relatively small producer of minerals compared to many other nations, the mineral sector still plays an important role in the country’s economy.

Prasad says even though the mining sector contributes to two per cent of the total GDP of Fiji, it has a total value of $120 million and provides over 2000 jobs.

The payout is for the 20 percent mineral royalty share to the State since the enactment of the Mineral Royalty Fair Share Act in 2018.

Payout is facilitated by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources which collects mineral royalties on behalf of the State, as the owner of minerals, via the Mineral Resources Department.