Landowners own TLTB, says Nata

Landowners own the iTaukei Land Trust Board, not its officials or the Chief Executive .

These sentiments were expressed at the recent Farmers Economic Summit.

CEO Solomone Nata states that, at one point, some TLTB officials had developed the mindset that they owned the TLTB however that is not the case.

“No, I am from Lau. After all this, I will go back to my island, and someone else will take over this role, because it does not belong to me or any of the officials”

He clarifies that TLTB officials are merely trustees, and that the true owners of the iTaukei Land Trust Board are the landowning units.

Nata emphasizes that this understanding must be deeply instilled in the mindset of TLTB staff and reminded landowning units of their central importance to the Board.

