Landowners need to be educated: Navuso

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu

Education and grassroots awareness are two key factors that the government and Ministry of iTaukei Affairs should invest in more for resource owners.

Alipate Navuso of Mataqali Lomanikoro in Colo-i-Suva says this would allow landowners and youths to utilize their lands for business purposes.

“I think that’s an area the government and ministry of itaukei affairs could invest in, which could help us especially to educate the itaukei land owners and resource owners around Fiji, especially indigenous owners, in engaging from a cultural and traditional perspective into business.”

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, says that we always have the solution, to our problems, but we are often engrossed in looking outside when we are supposed to look within.

The inaugural resource owners’ forum concludes today.