Landowners advised to wait for mining phase

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has urged landowners to refrain from joint ventures during the exploration phase.

This is following discussions in Nadi with Tikina members from the Province of Ba.

A key issue discussed was the growing interest among landowners in forming joint ventures with prospecting companies.

Director of Mineral Development Dr. Apete Soro clarified that the exploration phase, marked by the issuance of a Prospecting Licence (PL) or Special Prospecting Licence (SPL), is an investment phase with no guaranteed discovery.

He explained that this period involves financial expenditure by companies on geological mapping, sampling and surveys but no income is generated.

Dr Soro advised landowners to refrain from entering business arrangements during the exploration phase, pointing out that this stage is about spending money, not earning it.

He urged landowners to wait until the mining phase, if it occurs, to consider such agreements.

During exploration, landowners can only receive compensation for land access and any disruption caused by exploration activities.

Meanwhile, the government’s revenue comes from licence and administrative fees paid by investors.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to regulating and facilitating responsible mineral development in Fiji and continuing its outreach efforts to ensure stakeholders are well-informed about the process from exploration to mining.

