Lal call for enhanced work ethics and competencies to boost productivity

Executive Director of Dialogue Fiji, Nilesh Lal

Executive Director of Dialogue Fiji, Nilesh Lal, stresses the significance of worker competencies, culture, and work ethics as crucial elements in raising productivity throughout Fiji.

Speaking at the Dialogue Fiji Post-Budget Forum, Lal highlights the need to eliminate a culture of entitlement where individuals seek financial gain without corresponding effort.

“One of the things that has certainly been detrimental to this, again, has been the populist policies that have been implemented by the government. A lot of handouts have been given to people, which is also one of the reasons why we have accumulated significant public debt.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s Chief Executive Officer, Jonetani Tonawai, highlights the significance of using an appropriate measurement instrument to increase productivity.

“Sometimes people ask for money without thinking about the productivity side. So I would think that having a properly agreed matrix in place so that we can measure productivity, there’s a direct relationship between the increase in labour costs and productivity.”

Economist Finau Soqo believes that performance management and creating a productivity culture is vital.

Echoing similar sentiments, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Arif Ali, believes that Fiji needs leaders who can bring transformative changes, leaders who are there to serve and not to be served.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, states that the garment industry has not realized that a core component of increasing productivity is increasing salaries because they have not had a salary rise for some time.

The discussion highlights the need for strategic policies, effective management practices, and a cultural shift towards greater accountability and work ethics to drive productivity in Fiji.