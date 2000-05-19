Lakeba Island roads get major upgrade

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

More than 1,500 residents of Lakeba Island are set to benefit from major road rehabilitation currently underway.

The Fiji Roads Authority is leading the project, which includes road grading, drainage and culvert installations, pavement repairs, and the restoration of the island’s jetty causeway.

Key roads under repair include the Lakeba Circular Road, Airstrip Road, and village access routes serving Tubou, Vakano, Yadrana, and other communities.

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

FRA says institutional roads connecting schools, hospitals, and government stations are also being upgraded.

Mata-ni-Tikina Salesi Kinikinilau says the improvements are already making a difference, especially for students who now travel more safely to school.

Provincial Administrator for Lau, Iokobo Waqanidrola, says the upgraded jetty causeway will boost marine transport and economic activity for the island.



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

A total of 30 kilometers of road are scheduled for completion by the end of June, weather permitting.

FRA says the works are vital for accessibility, emergency response, and long-term development across the island.

