Lack of veterinary capacity in Pacific concerning

The Ministry of Agriculture and the SPC conducted an introductory paraveterinary training for 26 agricultural officers [Source: Pacific Community/Twitter]

There is a lack of veterinary capacity in the Pacific, including Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Director Land Resource Division of SPC Karen Mapusua.

Mapusua says this has led to countries seeking other opportunities for capacity development in animal health and production.

The Director states that paravets play a vital role in animal health and production for Pacific Island countries, including Fiji.

“The lack of veterinary capacity in the Pacific has led to countries seeking other capacity development opportunities in animal health and production. And recognizing this need, the Pacific community has developed this paraveterinary training course.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and the SPC conducted an introductory paraveterinary training for 26 agricultural officers to provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge to undertake their duties efficiently and with competency.