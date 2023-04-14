Lack of interest in TVET remains a challenge: Singh

There is a lack of interest and understanding in technical and vocational education and training programs, which remains a challenge.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says this has resulted in a notable skill gap in the country, which needs immediate attention.

Singh says despite having a skill gap, people fail to realize and understand the importance of trade jobs in the country.

He says out of the 5,000 TVET scholarships that were up for grabs last year, only 32% were utilized.

“Somewhere there is a perception that TVET is second, third, or fourth class. Little do we realize that the skills we develop through TVET make us employable for life.”

Singh is urging key stakeholders to work closely towards uplifting the TVET sector.

“We are all aware of the cries of the employers that the skills shortage is chronic.” “We are desperately grappling for the quality and skilled workforce that is now missing because of the loss through migration.”

The Fiji National University currently offers over 200 TVET programs.

Over 100 participants convened at the FNU Nasinu Campus today to participate in the 2023 National TVET Forum.

Through such a forum, they intend to enhance the upskilling and training of individuals.