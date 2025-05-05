Labasa midwives honored for lifesaving role in crisis

Midwives play an important role not only within the Labour ward but also outside in communities.

More than 30 midwives in Labasa Hospital have been honoured for their unwavering commitment and compassion as part of this year’s International Day of the Midwife celebrations.

Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology Doctor Saiasi Caginidaveta says midwives are indeed the foundation and backbone of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit in every hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that midwives also respond to life-threatening obstetric emergencies and support women through domestic violence and natural disasters.

“We know that without you, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department cannot function. And for that, we are truly, truly, truly appreciative of it, and we thank you. We thank the good Lord for giving you a good life. And it’s also to your family for supporting you, for your ability to come and perform your work in the hospital or wherever the callings may be.”

Doctor Caginidaveta adds that despite growing challenges in maternal healthcare and increased demands on health systems during crisis, midwives have proven time and again to be pillars of resilience and hope.

This year’s theme is Midwives: Critical in every crisis, served not just as a tribute but as a reminder of the need for continued investment, respect, and support for midwives in all settings.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.