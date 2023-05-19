Kuruleca urges heightened awareness on glue sniffing

[Source: Flickr]

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca has called for an urgent review of the Volatile Substance Abuse Control Decree of 2013, citing a significant surge in glue sniffing among the youth.

Kuruleca, who has been closely monitoring the situation, highlights that this dangerous trend is particularly prevalent among street-involved youths.

Expressing deep concern, she emphasizes the pressing need for regulatory measures to address the escalating problem effectively.

Glue sniffing, a form of volatile substance abuse, has become an alarming issue in recent times, with vulnerable youths falling prey.

“Where I live and in the local towns in that area, and even in Suva City, you would see young people with tins of glue, and we worry about them. The police come and take these people, taking them to the police station and warning them, but they have to let them go.”



Psychologist Selina Kuruleca.

Kuruleca warns that the current situation is spiralling out of control, necessitating immediate action.

“We all know that inhalants have the ability to intoxicate you. So we need to end the effects of that intoxication. Chronic glue use or chronic glue sniffing can lead to blindness, loss of sense of smell, and lead to death.”

The PVC glue costs around $3, and youths have easy access to this harmful product.

To combat the growing prevalence of glue sniffing, she urges authorities to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing Volatile Substance Abuse Control Decree, aiming to strengthen its provisions and adapt them to the evolving challenges faced by today’s youth.