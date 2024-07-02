Kuruleca suggests charging school fees

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca, has challenged the government by suggesting it charge school fees for students attending schools in urban centres.

Kuruleca says this can be a means to solve social issues like poverty, drug problems, and dependency, among other things.

She suggested that children studying in rural areas do so for free, and in this way, many people will return to rural areas and develop their resources while their children get the free education they deserve.

The Permanent Secretary also suggested that a policy be put in place mandating any government that comes into power to build at least two schools and a few health facilities.

She also suggests an alternative of having two half-school days where some students attend school in the morning until noon, and another set comes in after midday.

Kuruleca says it may seem like political suicide, but there is no harm in trying.

The Permanent Secretary was making a public submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the Ministry of Education 2018–2021 Annual Reports when she laid out these challenges.