Kuruleca stresses inclusive dialogue on electoral laws

Electoral law can be deceptively technical as minor change can have a sweeping impact.

Therefore Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca believes the multi-stakeholder dialogue on electoral reform matters.

She adds that bringing together political actors, electoral institutions, civil society organizations, academia, media, and international experts is vital.

She says the review of electoral legislation, endorsed by Cabinet in February, is not just a bureaucratic process but an inclusive step toward strengthening democracy.

Kuruleca says the review of electoral legislation is not just a routine exercise but a national effort to shape the rules that govern the country.

She also clarifies that the electoral review and the constitutional review are separate processes.

Kuruleca stresses that democracy is not only about elections, but about who writes the rules, how they are written, and whose interests they serve.

