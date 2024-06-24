Kumar re-elected as FHTA Board President

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association in its 59th Annual General Meeting re-elected Naren Kumar from Tanoa Hotel Group as the Board President.

Continuing his tenure Kumar will join Vice Presidents Josephine Moffat of Musket Cove Island Resort & Marina and Lee Pearce of Raffe Hotels and Resorts.

Kumar says the tourism industry has consistently surpassed expectations, exceeding general projections.

The 16-member board representing members from across the region and diverse segments of the industry is poised to steer the tourism industry towards sustainability and conservation.

This also aligns with FHTA’s core principles in seizing unique economic opportunities through well-crafted policies.