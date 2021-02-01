Kotoilakeba leaves job, becomes a successful farmer

It is never too late to return to the village, make use of the land and turn your dream into reality.

This is key for Tevita Kotoilakeba of Viro Village in Ovalau who left his job in the city to become a full-time farmer.

Since starting his farm in 2014, Kotoilakeba has planted hundreds of Yaqona plants on the hills of Viro and is earning thousands of dollars.

He has also invested in sandalwood farming.

“While working at PAFCO, I saw how village youth invest in kava farming. And they can earn over $1,000 a week. I was motivated by a youth member to partake in this activity. Hence, I resigned from work and took up commercial agriculture, which is way better than working in offices and factories.”

The 43-year-old says being a farmer requires commitment and dedication but for jobless youth in urban centres, returning to the village and tilling the land is the best solution.