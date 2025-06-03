Korovatu thrives as Labasa’s premier picnic spot

The Korovatu Picnic Spot outside Labasa town has thrived over the years, providing an enhanced sea side experience for locals and visitors.

Owner Rishi Chand says the picnic spot not only promotes outdoor tourism destinations but also boosts the local economy with new development.

This includes seven outdoor sheds, public restrooms, and a venue for hosting functions and events.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that while the spot has experienced a business boost, the long-term goal is to offer accommodation for overnight stays and weekend getaways.

“But slowly, when my grandfather was running this, it was a very small business, with very few people coming. Slowly, slowly, when we came up, we made a development, a washroom, and the government gave us the borehole and water supply, and slowly we’ve grown up. Now it’s a big investment here. We got five, six, seven, or eight villas here. Many people are coming for the parties and even weddings“.

He adds that the main challenge now is securing a reliable power supply to cater to the visitors since the facilities have been powered by solar energy.

Caretaker Monish Karan states that weekends and public holidays attract larger crowds, making safety a top priority.

The Korovatu Picnic Spot has also become a popular choice for music videos and photoshoots, further marketing the Friendly North to the global tourism market.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.