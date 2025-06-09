Korolevu remains dark as neighbours shine

Residents of Korolevu settlement in Seaqaqa.

Residents of Korolevu settlement in Seaqaqa are pleading with the government to bring electricity to their community, a need they’ve been voicing since 1999.

Community representative Lavenia Veikoso says despite writing to several government offices and a survey by Energy Fiji Limited in 2018, 55 homes remain in the dark.

“We already wrote a letter to, first, the Commissioner of Northern… the answer to all these letters is the next budget, and we’re still waiting.”

Veikoso says students suffer the most, with families walking long distances just to charge devices or iron clothes.

Resident Ritesh Chand adds that power would improve safety, especially for women and children, and help students keep up with schoolwork.

While some rely on solar, Veikoso says it’s unreliable and they’re now appealing for an extension from the nearby Seaqaqa Research Station or Bualevu village.

