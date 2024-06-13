Korea looks at strengthening police cooperation

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Republic of Korea looks forward to strengthening police cooperation efforts noting the rapidly evolving criminal landscape brought on by borderless crimes.

This was conveyed to the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew during a courtesy meeting with the Korean Ambassador Kim Jin Hyun at the Police Headquarters yesterday.

Ambassador Kim met with Acting Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa, Director International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police Ulaiasi Ravula, Director Criminal Investigations Department SSP Loraini Seru.

The Ambassador was also given an overview of the Police Force’s operations by the Director Planning SSP Pauliasi Colamoto.

The Acting Commissioner acknowledged the mutual working arrangements that exist between the Fiji Police and Korean National Police Agency, as well as engagement opportunities presented on the back of invitations to attend events such as the International Police Summit.



Ambassador Kim expressed his governments’ desire in strengthening police to police cooperation through specific areas of training and education opportunities available at Korean leading Police learning institutions, in areas such as cybercrime, noting the sophisticated nature in which cyber criminals are operating.



The Acting Commissioner welcomed the offer stating the Fiji Police Force is appreciative of all opportunities provided by law enforcement stakeholders, as policing requires partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding that tackling crime needed a concerted effort by all.