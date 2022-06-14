KOICA volunteers will be protected: Qiliho

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Commissioner of Police has assured the safety and security of Korea International Cooperation Agency’s volunteers.

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho met with the officials at the Korean Embassy.

The meeting was a follow up from the Force’s Outreach Meeting with the Korean Community in Suva early this month.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

KOICA Country Director, Kapchae Ra they are implementing several projects not only for their volunteers but infrastructure projects as well.

He adds they are looking to invite Korean experts and need support from the Force.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Ra also informed the Commissioner that if the Force needs volunteers specialized in I.T or other fields they are happy to assist.