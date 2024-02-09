KOICA grant to boost renewable energy expansion

The government has secured a $15 million grant from the Korea International Cooperation Agency to support a comprehensive renewable energy project for Renewable Energy Expansion and Capacity Development in Fiji.

This initiative aims to expand renewable energy access, build capacity, and pave the way for Fiji’s transition towards a sustainable future.

The grant will be distributed across five key components including rooftop solar installations for two government-owned factories including Agro Marketing Authority and Food Processors Fiji Limited.

Article continues after advertisement

It also includes capacity building, feasibility study and tender development, community capacity building and renewable energy generation facilities.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026, with project sites primarily located in Suva, Nausori, and prioritized rural areas.

This initiative holds the potential to benefit thousands of Fijians and contribute significantly to national renewable energy goals.

The KOICA-backed project, currently under development, aims to provide solar energy to all 9,606 residents of Ovalau, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the agricultural sector.

The project’s total cost is approximately over $30 million, of which $16 million has been provided by KOICA as a grant.

The cabinet approved the Record of Discussion between the Korea International Cooperation Agency of the Republic of Korea, and the Ministry of Public Works,

Meteorological Services and Transport, to formally inaugurate the project.