KOICA donates equipment to Ministry

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports received equipment donation from the Korea International Cooperation Agency volunteers yesterday.

The equipment, worth $3000, was handed over to the Ministry’s Media and Communication Team.

Permanent Secretary of Youth and Sports, Meli Nacuva, received the equipment on behalf of the Ministry and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the KOICA and the Korean government for their valuable support in promoting youth development in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Nacuva says the equipment will enhance the services of the Ministry to the public, emphasizing the donation will significantly impact the delivery of services to the youth.

The KOICA volunteers also donated to the Central Division, which Nacuva received.

Speaking on behalf of the KOICA volunteers, Sehyun Kim thanked the Ministry for their support and expressed hope that all the items donated will be used for the benefit of the youth.

He also hopes that their experience will contribute to youth and sports development in Fiji.

Kim further emphasized that they will continue to work with the Ministry to achieve its goal of serving the youth of Fiji.