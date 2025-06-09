KOICA delivers essential medical supplies to Raiwaqa Health Centre

Healthcare services at the Raiwaqa Health Centre have received a major boost following the handover of medical equipment and furniture by the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

The ceremony highlighted the continued partnership between Fiji and the Republic of Korea in strengthening community-level healthcare services.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa acknowledged KOICA’s ongoing support, saying such partnerships help address critical gaps within Fiji’s health system.

Ravunawa says strengthening the health system requires collaboration between government, development partners, health professionals and communities.

KOICA Director Fiji Hankyulsam Cho says the assistance reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and recognises the dedication of frontline health workers.

“It represents a shared commitment to improving frontline health care delivery and strengthening health systems and ensuring that communities have access to safe, efficient, and quality health care service.”

The Ministry of Health says development partnerships remain vital in improving primary healthcare services and access to quality care for communities.

