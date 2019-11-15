Kishore still in Police custody

Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar is still in police custody at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Suva.

This was confirmed to FBC News by Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro this afternoon.

The Computer Science teacher posted numerous videos attacking Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

Kumar did not respond to FBC News when asked to independently verify if there was in-fact any such video and its authenticity.

The National Federation Party has uploaded a video from 2017 where Kumar claims to be working for the FijiFirst Party.

However, FijiFirst Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has today clarified that Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar does not work for the Party.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Party has nothing to do with him or his posts on Facebook.