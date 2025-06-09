Kiran urges action on social issues

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

There is a need for more collective action to address rising social issues such as drug abuse, child neglect, elder abuse, and domestic violence.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, during the Annual Fire Walking Pooja at the Wairuku Gangamma Temple in Rakiraki.

Kiran is urging faith-based and cultural gatherings to become platforms for awareness and action.

Article continues after advertisement

She states that these spaces are critical in uniting families and communities around shared values.

Kiran also commended the Sangam Committee for organising the annual event, which brought together men, women, children, and youth in an atmosphere of unity and faith.

The Minister also paid tribute to the elders who had the vision to build the temple and the Wairuku School, which was attended by Fiji statesman Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna.

As part of her visit, the Minister held consultations with local women, encouraging them to register their women’s groups and participate in the Ministry’s leadership development programs to boost women’s voices in decision-making.

The Minister says that through faith, culture, and compassion, Fijians can build a safer and stronger future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.