Khan plans to extend nursery

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

Agriculture enthusiast Shahin Khan and her family from Ciri, Sigatoka are planning to expand their nursery to meet the growing demand for seedlings in Fiji’s reforestation efforts.

She says last year she earned $25,000 from seedling sales and is focusing on inspiring others to pursue sustainable farming.

Khan says the expansion will help them provide even more seedlings for the restoration of degraded land across Fiji.

She states that her family aims to reinvest in the business, increase production, and create more local jobs.



The nursery has already played a key role in the Ministry of Forestry’s “30 Million Trees in 15 Years” initiative.



