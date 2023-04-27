Keep games clean says expert

With the Coca-Cola Games starting today, the excitement of the event in recent times has seen many face mental health and stigma issues.

The event, which is aimed at fostering relationships and helping students’ development, has at times seen athletes and students face social issues and online trolling.

One expert believes that some take the rivalry too far at an event that is supposed to create a positive space for our young generation.

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca says all these can be avoided.

“Difficult to manage some of the excitement and the emotions around us. I guess while we expect it, we also need to be realistic about what is it that we can achieve. We need to be realistic about the kind of support systems we have in place. Should we not achieve what we set out to achieve. I think that’s really important.”

Kuruleca says many times, we have seen former scholars lead the charge of inciting brawls or online bullying, and on other occasions, it all boils down to the school rivalry, which spills over post event.

Kuruleca says everyone plays a part in the safety of our young people.

“Let’s be responsible. The trolling, the cyberbullying, the insightful messages, the jeering that happens from the sidelines. Please stop. Just stop. The Games is about supporting our children. The Games is about our current children in school. Go and watch. Enjoy the atmosphere. Be part of the atmosphere. But please, no jeering, no unnecessary comments on.”

You can watch the coverage on FBC Sports today and tomorrow and on FBC TV on Saturday.