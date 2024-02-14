Kamikamica meets Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yōko Kamikawa, reaffirmed Japan and Fiji’s strong social and economic ties during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica met with Kamikawa, at the margins of the Fifth PALM Ministerial Interim Meeting.

Kamikawa highlighted the commitment of both nations to further strengthening their bilateral relationship and cooperation.

The presence of Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs in Fiji is part of her attendance at the PALM 5th Ministerial Interim Meeting, hosted at the Pacific Island Forum.